Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From June 16th to June 20th 2025

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.8510

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.5078

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.5576

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

59.8284

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

20/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

59.4329

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

70,000

60.0627

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250623733359/en/

Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific
