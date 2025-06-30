Eurofins : Purchases of Own Shares From June 23rd to June 27th 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
59.3665
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
60.0621
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.2818
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.8888
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/06/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.7108
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
70,000
|
60.1055
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
