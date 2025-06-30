Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins : Purchases of Own Shares From June 23rd to June 27th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

59.3665

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

60.0621

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.2818

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.8888

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/06/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.7108

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

70,000

60.1055

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630218131/en/

Eurofins



