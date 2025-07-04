Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 June 2025 to 03 July 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/06/2025 FR0013230612 2,438 19.2278 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,999 18.9472 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/07/2025 FR0013230612 531 19.0193 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/07/2025 FR0013230612 1,767 19.2755 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/07/2025 FR0013230612 2,570 19.4038 XPAR TOTAL 9,305 19.2133

