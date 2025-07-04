Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 June 2025 to 03 July 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/06/2025

FR0013230612

2,438

19.2278

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,999

18.9472

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/07/2025

FR0013230612

531

19.0193

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/07/2025

FR0013230612

1,767

19.2755

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/07/2025

FR0013230612

2,570

19.4038

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,305

19.2133

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250704465625/en/

Tikehau Capital

