Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 June 2025 to 03 July 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,438
|
19.2278
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,999
|
18.9472
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/07/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
531
|
19.0193
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/07/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,767
|
19.2755
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/07/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,570
|
19.4038
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,305
|
19.2133
|
