Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG

17.07.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE

     Company Name:                MAX Automation SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A2DA588

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        17.07.2025
     Target price:                EUR 6.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Challenging market conditions weigh on operations; chg. est.

MAX Automation reduced its FY25 guidance to EUR 300-340m sales (old: EUR

340-400m, old eNuW: EUR 364m) and EUR 12-18m EBITDA (old: EUR 21-28m, old NuW: EUR

25m) based on preliminary H1 figures (H1 report to be published on August
1st) and the related updated FY projections of the individual portfolio
companies.

The revision of the sales forecast is primarily attributable to a slowdown
and delay in order intake during the first half of 2025. Mind you, in Q1 the
company reported a 14% yoy order intake decrease with a 18% lower order
backlog.

This development is closely linked to challenging macroeconomic conditions
and increased unpredictability surrounding U.S. customs regulations, which
have led to hesitancy among customers when it comes to placing new orders.
Moreover, a number of planned projects - especially those related to the
automotive and environmental technology industries - have been pushed back
to later dates.

The significant EBITDA guidance reduction is partially driven by one-off
expenses (next to the reduced top-line) in the mid-single-digit million
range (eNuW: EUR 5m) geared towards right-sizing cost structures across the
portfolio. Importantly, costs associated with the planned measures will
entirely be booked in FY25 and should lead to a decreased cost base from
next year onwards.

MAX' portfolio remains well-positioned for long-term value creation,
underpinned by its exposure to structurally attractive end markets. Core
holdings such as bdtronic, Vecoplan, ELWEMA, and NSM + Jücker operate in
niche segments including e-mobility, environmental technology/recycling, and
industrial automation, all of which are supported by enduring macro trends.
Yet, timing of the return to strong structural growth remains uncertain. The
group's decentralized structure enables operational focus at the subsidiary
level, while ongoing cost and efficiency measures are expected to support
margin improvement from FY26 onwards.

We confirm our BUY rating with an updated EUR 6.5 PT (old: EUR 7) based on DCF
with roughly 25% of the EV covered by its minority stake of the listed ZEAL
Network.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d45a60240af3c78b813bc85d1e844f1f
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2170962 17.07.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
MAX Automation
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Warnsignale
Abseits des Zoll-Zoffs braut sich etwas an den Märkten zusammengestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Eine Flagge vor der Börse in New York.
Trading-Impuls
Pepsi zeigt bullisches Kursmuster auf - hier liegen die Kursziele15. Juli · onvista
Pepsi zeigt bullisches Kursmuster auf - hier liegen die Kursziele
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 13.07.2025
Rekorde, Zölle, Inflation: Warum an den US-Märkten keine Langeweile aufkommt13. Juli · onvista
Rekorde, Zölle, Inflation: Warum an den US-Märkten keine Langeweile aufkommt
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

IRW-News: SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. : SuperQ Quantum Computing lanciert ersten Quantum Super Hub der Welt und erntet damit in Global News, CTV und anderen Nachrichtenportalen großes Lob und Anerkennung14. Juli · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Green Bridge Metals Corp.: Green Bridge Metals meldet bedeutende disseminierte und hochgradige Kupfer-Nickel-Mineralisierung aus zuvor nicht beprobter Kernbohrung im Skibo-Prospektgestern, 14:34 Uhr · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Green Bridge Metals Corp.: Green Bridge Metals schließt endgültige Vereinbarung über die Option auf das großvolumige Kupfer-Nickel-PGE- Serpentine -Projekt im Duluth-Komplex, Minnesota, USA14. Juli · dpa-AFX
Original-Research: GBC Insider Focus Index (von GBC AG): -14. Juli · dpa-AFX
Rüstungskonzern
Rheinmetall erwägt Abspaltung von Autogeschäftgestern, 15:48 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Rheinmetall erwägt Abspaltung von Autogeschäft
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden