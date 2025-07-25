EQS-News: Nordic High-Yield Market Hits Record H1 in 2025 as International Momentum Builds

Emittent / Herausgeber: Pareto Securities AS / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Anleiheemission

Nordic High-Yield Market Hits Record H1 in 2025 as International Momentum Builds



25.07.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Frankfurt, July 25, 2025 – The Nordic high-yield (HY) bond market posted a record €12.2 billion in issuance during H1 2025 – a 30% increase year-on-year and the strongest first-half performance in the market’s history. This growth was underpinned by robust refinancing activity, sustained private equity demand, and rising international participation from both issuers and investors.



International appetite accelerates Nordic growth

Issuers from across Europe are increasingly turning to the Nordic HY format, drawn by its speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency. A standout example is Flora Food, backed by KKR, which issued a €400 million senior unsecured bond under Norwegian law in Q2. Approximately 70% of issuance volume originated from Nordic-based issuers, while cross-border interest continued to climb.

Germany further cemented its role as a key growth market for Nordic-format bonds, with €750 million in issuance during H1 – a 94% year-on-year increase and an all-time high for a first half. Notably, Pareto Securities acted in all German Nordic-format transactions, reinforcing its unmatched presence in the DACH region.

Market stability and resilient performance

Despite geopolitical tensions and temporary spikes in market volatility in Q2, risk sentiment stabilised quickly. Credit spreads returned to pre-April levels, and the Nordic HY market remained orderly, supported by continued investor demand and disciplined positioning.

Pareto Securities defends market leadership

In H1 2025, Pareto Securities participated in over 60% of all Nordic HY transactions, completing 58 debt capital market transactions with a total volume exceeding €8 billion. The firm maintained its leading market share across EUR-denominated, sponsor-backed, and overall Nordic HY bond activity – reaffirming its position as the go-to partner for mid-cap debt financing in Europe.



For further insights, please refer to our full H1 2025 Nordic High-Yield Market Newsletter.

About Pareto Securities



Founded in 1986, Pareto Securities is headquartered in Norway and has offices in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, the US, Singapore, and Australia. Pareto Securities has a leading position in the Nordic financial markets and a strong international presence. Pareto Securities offers a wide range of financial services, including equity and fixed income brokerage, equity, debt and project finance, and advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring.

Veröffentlichung einer Mitteilung, übermittelt durch EQS Group.

Medienarchiv unter https://www.eqs-news.com.



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





