OTS: Motorola Solutions Germany GmbH / Motorola Solutions schließt die ...

Motorola Solutions schließt die Übernahme von Silvus Technologies Holding Inc. ab (FOTO) Chicago, USA (ots) - Motorola Solutions (https://www.motorolasolutions.com/de_xc.html?geo=redirect) (NYSE: MSI) hat die Übernahme von Silvus Technologies Holdings Inc. (https://silvustechnologies.com/) ("Silvus"), einem weltweit führenden Unternehmen im Bereich sicherheitskritischer mobiler Ad-hoc-Netzwerke (MANET), mit Sitz in Los Angeles, Kalifornien, abgeschlossen. Die MANET-Technologie von Silvus wurde entwickelt, um Einsätze an vorderster Front in den anspruchsvollsten und umkämpftesten Umgebungen zu unterstützen. Sie ermöglicht hochsichere Daten-, Video- und Sprachkommunikation, ohne auf eine feste Infrastruktur angewiesen zu sein. Ihre Geräte bilden ein Mesh-Netzwerk, das große, skalierbare und selbstheilende Systeme schafft, die sich an kontinuierliche Mobilität anpassen. Diese robusten mobilen Netzwerke verbinden Menschen, Geräte und andere Knotenpunkte über große Entfernungen hinweg und unterstützen nahtlos bandbreitenintensive Technologien wie Video, Sensoren und Drohnen. "Die fortschrittlichen Lösungen von Silvus für Drohnen und unbemannte Systeme werden in den anspruchsvollsten Verteidigungsbereichen der Welt eingesetzt und bieten essenzielle Anwendungen für Grenzsicherung und der öffentliche Sicherheit", sagte Greg Brown, Chairman und CEO von Motorola Solutions. "Ihre Fähigkeiten ergänzen unsere Technologien im Bereich der sicherheitskritischen Kommunikation (LMR) und Videotechnologie hervorragend, und wir freuen uns darauf, sie weiteren Kunden weltweit zugänglich zu machen." Autonome Technologien, darunter Drohnen, Fahrzeuge und Roboter, werden zunehmend eingesetzt, um einen sicheren Abstand zwischen Soldaten und potenziellen Bedrohungen zu schaffen. Die Technologie von Silvus ermöglicht es Nutzern, diese Systeme in Echtzeit zu steuern, was dazu beiträgt, Leben zu retten und bessere taktische Entscheidungen zu treffen. Die breite Kundenbasis von Silvus umfasst Verteidigungsbehörden, Hersteller autonomer Systeme, Geheimdienste, Strafverfolgungsbehörden und Unternehmen weltweit. Motorola Solutions plant, die Reichweite von Silvus durch seine globale Präsenz und langjährigen Beziehungen zu Regierungs- und Sicherheitsbehörden auf der ganzen Welt weiter auszubauen. "In der Zusammenarbeit mit Babak und dem Silvus-Team haben wir gesehen, wie ihr Fachwissen wirklich bahnbrechende Kommunikationstechnologien geschaffen hat", sagte Erik Fagan, Partner und Head of Industrial Technology, TJC. "Sie haben ein außergewöhnliches Unternehmen aufgebaut, das einen kritischen Bedarf abdeckt, und wir freuen uns darauf, ihr nächstes erfolgreiches Kapitel mit Motorola Solutions als globalen Marktführer für Sicherheitstechnologien mitzuerleben." "Wir haben immer die Führungsrolle von Motorola Solutions respektiert", sagte Babak Daneshrad, PhD, CEO von Silvus Technologies. "Im Kern sind beide Unternehmen von Innovationen angetrieben, die die Welt sicherer machen. Die Zusammenführung unserer Ingenieur-Teams verstärkt unsere Fähigkeit, noch leistungsfähigere Lösungen zu entwickeln und mehr Kunden weltweit zu bedienen. Ich bin äußerst optimistisch, was die Zukunft mit Motorola Solutions betrifft." Weitere Informationen zur Akquisition werden während des vierteljährlichen Conference Calls von Motorola Solutions mit Finanzanalysten am 7. August um 16:00 Uhr Central (17:00 Uhr Eastern) bekannt gegeben. Der Conference Call wird live im Internet übertragen, und eine Aufzeichnung wird unter http://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors verfügbar sein. Weiteres Video- und Bildmaterial finden Sie hier (https://motsol.ink/Silvus) . Transaction Terms Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the consideration for the Silvus acquisition includes $4.4 billion in upfront consideration, comprising approximately $4.38 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments) and approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity holders. The terms of the purchase agreement also include the ability to earn earnout consideration of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business performance over consecutive twelve-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028. About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at http://www.motorolasolutions.com . About TJC TJC, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $32.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__ww w.tjclp.com_&d=DwMGaQ&c=q3cDpHe1hF8lXU5EFjNM_C93KOmcBXCBnhee2v6PYlc&r=yndT7XqyQw QwbfUnbjm0DT9t8f1LrYlTXVm-8_TstMr_cjQtNtIJL6gNbe_SaPhH&m=al7iXwKXTIyoQWcrQ8uvYmv dwV_PFtFM9qr-j0n_AMsn8L1g6C7T-j16Fdb90dMy&s=av1SREkIHuf4CAA0O5pX5NkW3cAZ2Iw0Uz_N Lbg04Z0&e= . Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. Motorola Solutions can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent Motorola Solutions' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing Motorola Solutions' views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expected benefits of the transaction to Motorola Solutions and the Silvus business, the ability to expand the reach of Silvus' offerings, and our ability to integrate and combine the two companies. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties, including those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, which are available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at http://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors , could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to successfully integrate and operate Silvus and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Pressekontakt: Media Contact Susanne Stier Motorola Solutions mailto:susanne.stier@motorolasolutions.com +49 172 616 1773 Investor Contact Tim Yocum Motorola Solutions mailto:tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com +1 847-576-6899 Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/111074/6092416 OTS: Motorola Solutions Germany GmbH