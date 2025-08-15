Original-Research: DO & CO AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG 15.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to DO & CO AG Company Name: DO & CO AG ISIN: AT0000818802 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 15.08.2025 Target price: EUR 266.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Q1 defies travel fears, growth continues across all segments Yesterday, DOC released strong Q1 results defying the fear of slowing air travel. Against this backdrop, the guidance was also confirmed. In detail: Q1 revenues increased by 11% yoy to EUR 612m, driven by growth across all segments: Airline Catering (AC) grew by +11% yoy to EUR 467m on the back of ongoing and past customers wins, e.g. Delta Airlines at JFK, but also thanks to continuously growing demand with existing customers. International Event Catering (IEC) grew against a tough comparable base (EURO 2024) by +10% yoy to EUR 100m thanks to strong performances in F1 (one more race and good locations compared to Q1'24) as well solid utilizations at sport events (UEFA CL and FIFA Club WC) as well as music concerts. Restaurants, Lounges and Hotels (RLH) also showed a strong development with revenues of EUR 44m (+8% yoy) driven by growth across all three subdivisions on the back of unbroken demand. In general, Q1 sales growth could have been ever higher, but was hindered by a negative FX effect of EUR 30m (i.e. +16% yoy sales growth in constant currency). Q1 marked a new EBIT record as it expanded by 44% yoy to EUR 53m (8.6% margin, up 2pp yoy and 0.1pp qoq). Generally speaking, the main driver was the improved gross margin (+2pp yoy) mainly thanks a relative cost reduction in AC (JFK ramp up costs in Q1'24/25). Out of the absolute EUR 16m yoy EBIT increase on group level, EUR 13.1m yoy came from AC (16% incremental EBIT margin), EUR 1.2m yoy came from IEC (13% incremental EBIT margin) and EUR 1.6m yoy came from RLH (49% incremental EBIT margin) highlighting the strong margin profile in this segment. On group level, Q1 thus showed a 26% incremental EBIT margin, highlighting the profitability gains stemming from a low fixed cost ratio coupled with revenue growth. On the back of the developments described above, cash generation improved drastically on a yoy comparison. CFO went up by EUR 20m or 156% yoy to EUR 32.5m on the back of higher earnings and slightly lower tie up in working capital. Secondly, investments nearly halved from EUR 18.5m (Q1 24/25) to EUR 9.6m, resulting in an excellent FCF of EUR 23m (vs. EUR -5.8m in Q1'24/25). Against prior fears of slowing demand, DOC is experiencing the opposite and thus reiterated its FY'25/26 guidance of 8-10% sales growth but specified the EBIT margin target to the upper end of 8.0-8.5%. In the mid-term, a continuous momentum is expected (8-10% sales growth annually, EUR 3bn sales within the next years) with continuously expanding margins due to operating leverage. Against this backdrop, we adapt our assumptions to reflect a better than expected profitability and demand curve into the following years. In effect, we therefore increase our DCF-based PT to EUR 266 (old: EUR 235) and confirm the BUY recommendation. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=800aacc915a66fe7b45a4de1600d0132 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2184366 15.08.2025 CET/CEST °