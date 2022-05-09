Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 09.05.2022 Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (voll verwässert, bisher EUR 7,70) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA New significant shareholder through convertible bond With the issuance of a de facto mandatory convertible bond, Ikonisys has, in our view, found a smart solution to one of its major problems: Funding the market entry of Ikoniscope20 in the US and Europe and funding the further development of the microscope platform into a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) system. In addition, Ikonisys will broaden its shareholder base by adding an institutional investment company headquartered in Dubai, that specializes in customized debt-and-equity financing for small-to-medium sized businesses. Based on a three-stage discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the proceeds from convertible and warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.90 per share. We confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/24075.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °