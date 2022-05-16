AppBlogHilfe

DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

16.05.2022
    DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch

^
Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,
die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden
Personen

16.05.2022 / 14:15
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16 May 2022

  1.     Details of the person discharging managerial
         responsibilities/person closely associated
  a)     Name                                            Wolf Uwe
                                                         Lehmann

  2.     Reason for the notification
  a)     Position / status                               Chief
                                                         Financial
                                                         Officer and
                                                         Member of the
                                                         Board of
                                                         Directors
  b)     Initial notification / amendment                Initial
                                                         notification

  3.     Details of the issuer, emission allowance
         market participant, auction platform,
         auctioneer or auction monitor
  a)     Name                                            Befesa S.A.
  b)     LEI                                             222100VXGA8L6J-
                                                         4ZWG61

  4.     Details of the transaction(s) section to be
         repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
         (iv) each place where transactions have been
         conducted
  a)     Description of the financial instrument, type   Shares
         of instrument
         Identification code7                            LU1704650164
  b)     Nature of the transaction                       Purchase of
                                                         shares
  c)     Price(s) and volume(s)                          Price per        V-
                                                         share            o-
                                                                          l-
                                                                          u-
                                                                          m-
                                                                          e
  EUR54.-  425
  35
  EUR54.-  3,800
  60
  d)     Aggregated information
  -      4,225 shares
  Ag-
  gre-
  ga-
  ted
  volu-
  me
  -      EUR54.57 per share
  Pri-
  ce
  e)     Date of the transaction                         13 May 2022
  f)     Place of the transaction                        XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

   Sprache:        Deutsch
   Unternehmen:    Befesa S.A.
                   68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
                   2320 Luxembourg
                   Luxemburg
   Internet:       www.befesa.com



   Ende der Mitteilung    DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

75095 16.05.2022

Befesa

