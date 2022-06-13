DGAP-Stimmrechte: BASF SE (deutsch)

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 13.06.2022 / 12:06 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: BASF SE Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38 PLZ: 67056 Ort: Ludwigshafen Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917 2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 08.06.2022 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,26 % 4,97 % 5,23 % 918.478.694 letzte 0,24 % 5,08 % 5,32 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE000BASF111 0 2.151.547 0 % 0,23 % US0552625057 0 204.917 0 % 0,02 % Summe 2.356.464 0,26 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % Rückübertra- Offen 1.611.523 0,18 % gungsanspruch Nutzungsrecht Offen 438.343 0,05 % Swap 07.07.2031 2.370.691 0,26 % Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.813.937 0,20 % Future 16.09.2022 2.164.298 0,24 % Wandelanleihe 09.03.2023 17.119 0,002 % Call Option 21.06.2024 6.990.688 0,76 % Summe 15.406.600 1,68 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in % Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2.036.140 0,22 % Warrant Swap 08.06.2032 Bar 1.664.840 0,18 % Call 31.03.2035 Bar 2.961.621 0,32 % Option Put 20.12.2030 Bar 1.765.454 0,19 % Option Put 19.12.2025 Physisch 4.877.081 0,53 % Option Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1.055.935 0,11 % Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15.912.405 1,73 % Summe 30.273.476 3,30 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % NNIP Holdings LLC % % % NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % % NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % % NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % % NNIP Holdings II B.V. NN Investment Partners % % % Holdings NV - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance % % % Corp International Ltd - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank % % % Europe SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % % Wertpapier GmbH - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital % % % Financial Partners, Inc. United Capital % % % Financial Advisers, LLC - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Murray Street % % % Corporation Benson Street Limited % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Non-US % % % Americas Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Non-US % % % Americas Holdings II LLC GSEM Bermuda Holdings, % % % L.P. GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. The Goldman Sachs Trust % % % Company, National Association The Goldman Sachs Trust % % % Company of Delaware 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung: Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % % 10. 