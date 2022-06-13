AppBlogHilfe

DGAP-Stimmrechte: BASF SE (deutsch)

dpa-AFX · Uhr

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung

13.06.2022 / 12:06
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

     Name:                             BASF SE
     Straße, Hausnr.:                  Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
     PLZ:                              67056
     Ort:                              Ludwigshafen
                                       Deutschland
     Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):    529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Grund der Mitteilung

          Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
     X    Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
          Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
          Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

     Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
     Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
     Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

     08.06.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

                 Anteil          Anteil  Summe Anteile    Gesamtzahl der
            Stimmrechte     Instrumente  (Summe 7.a. +  Stimmrechte nach
           (Summe 7.a.)  (Summe 7.b.1.+          7.b.)         § 41 WpHG
                                7.b.2.)
  neu            0,26 %          4,97 %         5,23 %       918.478.694
  letzte         0,24 %          5,08 %         5,32 %                 /
  Mittei-
  lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

    ISIN            absolut                   in %
                       direkt  zugerechnet       direkt  zugerechnet
                  (§ 33 WpHG)  (§ 34 WpHG)  (§ 33 WpHG)  (§ 34 WpHG)
    DE000BASF111            0    2.151.547          0 %       0,23 %
    US0552625057            0      204.917          0 %       0,02 %
    Summe          2.356.464                 0,26 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

  Art des        Fälligkeit /  Ausübungszeitraum  Stimmrechte  Stimmrech-
  Instruments    Verfall       / Laufzeit             absolut     te in %
  Rückübertra-   Offen                              1.611.523      0,18 %
  gungsanspruch
  Nutzungsrecht  Offen                                438.343      0,05 %
  Swap           07.07.2031                         2.370.691      0,26 %
  Call Warrant   07.07.2031                         1.813.937      0,20 %
  Future         16.09.2022                         2.164.298      0,24 %
  Wandelanleihe  09.03.2023                            17.119     0,002 %
  Call Option    21.06.2024                         6.990.688      0,76 %
                               Summe               15.406.600      1,68 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

    Art des  Fälligkeit  Ausübungs-  Barausgleich    Stimmrech-  Stimm-
    Instru-  / Verfall   zeitraum /  oder physische  te absolut  rechte
    ments                Laufzeit    Abwicklung                    in %
    Call     31.12.2030              Bar              2.036.140  0,22 %
    Warrant
    Swap     08.06.2032              Bar              1.664.840  0,18 %
    Call     31.03.2035              Bar              2.961.621  0,32 %
    Option
    Put      20.12.2030              Bar              1.765.454  0,19 %
    Option
    Put      19.12.2025              Physisch         4.877.081  0,53 %
    Option
    Forward  20.12.2024              Bar              1.055.935  0,11 %
    Future   20.12.2030              Bar             15.912.405  1,73 %
                                     Summe           30.273.476  3,30 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

        Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
        Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
        Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
        zugerechnet werden.
   X    Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
        obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
        Unternehmen:

  Unternehmen               Stimmrechte in   Instrumente in   Summe in %,
                           %, wenn 3% oder  %, wenn 5% oder  wenn 5% oder
                                     höher            höher         höher
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  GSAM Holdings LLC                      %                %             %
  NNIP Holdings LLC                      %                %             %
  NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd                 %                %             %
  NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd                %                %             %
  NNIP Holdings I B.V. /                 %                %             %
  NNIP Holdings II B.V.
  NN Investment Partners                 %                %             %
  Holdings NV
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Goldman Sachs (UK)                     %                %             %
  L.L.C.
  Goldman Sachs Group UK                 %                %             %
  Limited
  Goldman Sachs                          %                %             %
  International Bank
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  GS Global Markets, Inc.                %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Finance                  %                %             %
  Corp International Ltd
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Goldman Sachs Bank USA                 %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Bank                     %                %             %
  Europe SE
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                   %                %             %
  Wertpapier GmbH
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  GS Finance Corp.                       %                %             %
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  IMD Holdings LLC                       %                %             %
  United Capital                         %                %             %
  Financial Partners,
  Inc.
  United Capital                         %                %             %
  Financial Advisers, LLC
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Goldman Sachs (UK)                     %                %             %
  L.L.C.
  Goldman Sachs Group UK                 %                %             %
  Limited
  Goldman Sachs                          %                %             %
  International
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  GSAM Holdings LLC                      %                %             %
  Goldman Sachs Asset                    %                %             %
  Management, L.P.
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Murray Street                          %                %             %
  Corporation
  Benson Street Limited                  %                %             %
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Goldman Sachs Non-US                   %                %             %
  Americas Holdings LLC
  Goldman Sachs Non-US                   %                %             %
  Americas Holdings II
  LLC
  GSEM Bermuda Holdings,                 %                %             %
  L.P.
  GS Equity Markets, L.P.                %                %             %
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Folio Financial, Inc.                  %                %             %
  Folio Investments Inc.                 %                %             %
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                %                %             %
  -                                      %                %             %
  The Goldman Sachs                      %                %             %
  Group, Inc.
  The Goldman Sachs Trust                %                %             %
  Company, National
  Association
  The Goldman Sachs Trust                %                %             %
  Company of Delaware

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

     Anteil Stimmrechte    Anteil Instrumente    Summe Anteile
                      %                     %                %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

     10.06.2022


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

   Sprache:        Deutsch
   Unternehmen:    BASF SE
                   Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
                   67056 Ludwigshafen
                   Deutschland
   Internet:       www.basf.com



   Ende der Mitteilung    DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1374131 13.06.2022

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
BASF ADR
BASF

