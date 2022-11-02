AppBlogHilfe
EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

EQS Group · Uhr


Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

02.11.2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

 

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

2 November 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Asier Zarraonandia Ayo
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Befesa S.A.  
b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
  Identification code7 LU1704650164
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume
€35.263 20,000
   
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume N/A  
— Price N/A
e) Date of the transaction 28 October 2022
f)    Place of the transaction XETRA

 

Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61   ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com   Internet: www.befesa.com


Sprache: Deutsch
79051  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

