EQS-DD: Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
02.11.2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
2 November 2022
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Asier Zarraonandia Ayo
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Befesa S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU1704650164
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price per share
|Volume
|€35.263
|20,000
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|N/A
|
|— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 October 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Befesa S.A.
|
|68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
|
|2320 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
|
