Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 31 October to 04 November 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 October to 04 November 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/1/2022

FR0010313833

7,000

81.6728

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/2/2022

FR0010313833

7,000

80.5856

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/3/2022

FR0010313833

7,000

79.4977

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/4/2022

FR0010313833

7,000

82.7620

XPAR

 
TOTAL

28,000

81.1295

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005703/en/

