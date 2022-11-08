Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 31 October to 04 November 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 October to 04 November 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/1/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 81.6728 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/2/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 80.5856 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/3/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 79.4977 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/4/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 82.7620 XPAR TOTAL 28,000 81.1295

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005703/en/

Arkema