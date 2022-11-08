Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 31 October to 04 November 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 October to 04 November 2022
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
| Day of the
transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/1/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
81.6728
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/2/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
80.5856
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/3/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
79.4977
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/4/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
82.7620
|
XPAR
|TOTAL
|
28,000
|
81.1295
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005703/en/
Arkema