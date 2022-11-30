AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
M6 Metropole Television: Closing of the Sale of Best of TV to the Company Passat S.A.

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Further to the announcement of 2 November 2022, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) finalized today the sale of its 51% owned subsidiary Best of TV to Passat S.A.

Best of TV is a leading player in France in the marketing of niche products for mass retail, including those exclusive to home shopping. After 8 years within the Group and while Home Shopping Service was sold in 2020, M6 Group is delighted to be backing this activity with an industrialist in the sector, the company Passat S.A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005712/en/

RELATIONS INVESTISSEURS
Guillaume Couturié 01 41 92 28 03 / guillaume.couturie@m6.fr

RELATIONS PRESSE
Paul Mennesson 01 41 92 61 36 / paul.mennesson@m6.fr

