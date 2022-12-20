Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 12 December to 16 December 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 December to 16 December 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/12/2022 FR0010313833 118 85,0000 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/12/2022 FR0010313834 7 000 84,4913 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/12/2022 FR0010313835 7 000 84,1778 XPAR TOTAL 14 118 84,3401

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

