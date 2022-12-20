AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 12 December to 16 December 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 December to 16 December 2022

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

14/12/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

118

 

85,0000

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

15/12/2022

 

FR0010313834

 

7 000

 

84,4913

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

16/12/2022

 

FR0010313835

 

7 000

 

84,1778

 

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

14 118

 

84,3401

 

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005540/en/

Arkema

