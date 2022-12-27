AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 19 December to 23 December 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 December to 23 December 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/19/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

84,6668

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/20/2022

FR0010313833

6 896

83,9980

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/21/2022

FR0010313833

267

85,0000

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/22/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

84,6719

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/23/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

84,7107

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

28 163

84,5184

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005225/en/

Arkema

