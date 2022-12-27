Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 19 December to 23 December 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 19 December to 23 December 2022
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/19/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
84,6668
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/20/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
6 896
|
83,9980
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/21/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
267
|
85,0000
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/22/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
84,6719
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/23/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
84,7107
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
28 163
|
84,5184
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005225/en/
Arkema