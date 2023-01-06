AppBlogHilfe
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of
shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights

(exercisable at
General Meetings) (*)

31 December 2022

454 419 075

454 419 075

454 303 209

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005124/en/

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs

