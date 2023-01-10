AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 02 January to 06 January 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 January to 06 January 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the
transaction		 Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition		 Market
identifier
code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 1/2/2023

FR0010313833

671

84,6889

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/3/2023

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/4/2023

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/5/2023

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

1/6/2023

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

671

84,6889

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005558/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Deutsche Fonds stemmen sich gegen Rückzug von Linde aus Frankfurt

 · Uhr · Reuters
Deutsche Fonds stemmen sich gegen Rückzug von Linde aus Frankfurt

US-Investor Inclusive Capital Partners steigt bei Bayer ein

 · Uhr · Reuters
US-Investor Inclusive Capital Partners steigt bei Bayer ein

Aktien New York: Dow stagniert nach Anfangsgewinnen - Tech-Aktien gefragt

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Wochenrückblick: Die Titel des Deutschland Top Aktien Index (TIXX) fallen leicht um -0,43 Prozent. Curevac, Varta und Aroundtown mit positiver Kursentwicklung.

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse

Deka rechnet mit Rekord-Dividenden im Dax - 55 Milliarden Euro

 · Uhr · Reuters
Deka rechnet mit Rekord-Dividenden im Dax - 55 Milliarden Euro
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Aktivistischer US-Investor bei Bayer an Bord - Aktie steigt

     · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  2. onvista Börsenfuchs

    Börsenaussichten - Nix ist sicher

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Dax überwindet Dezemberhoch

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden