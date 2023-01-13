ABIONYX Pharma Announces Its Financial Agenda for the Year 2023

AppBlogHilfe
Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2023.

Events

Date*

Cash position and activity update for Q4 2022

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

2022 Full-Year Results

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cash position and activity update for Q1 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Cash position and activity update for Q2 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023

2023 Half-Year Results

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Cash position and activity update for Q3 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023

* indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005910/en/

NewCap
Investor relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Nicolas Fossiez
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap
Media relations
Arthur Rouillé
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

