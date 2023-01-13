AppBlogHilfe
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The information below relates to transfers of PSH Public Shares by Nicholas A. Botta and entities that he controls to other entities that he also controls. The transfers did not result in a change of beneficial ownership or voting control of PSH Public Shares.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicholas A. Botta

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

48,580

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

48,580

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta transferred 48,580 Public Shares to JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB, LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

48,580

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

48,580

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta transferred 48,580 Public Shares to JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB, LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

48,580

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

48,580

NA

e)

Date of transaction

11 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager, transferred 48,580 Public Shares to JAEB PSH, LLC, of which JAEB, LLC is the sole member and to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB PSH, LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

48,580

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

48,580

NA

e)

Date of transaction

11 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager, transferred 48,580 Public Shares to JAEB PSH, LLC, of which JAEB, LLC is the sole member and to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicholas A. Botta

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

134,247

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

134,247

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta transferred 134,247 Public Shares to the Botta 2015 Survivorship Trust to which Nicholas A. Botta is a grantor.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Botta 2015 Survivorship Trust

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

134,247

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

134,247

NA

e)

Date of transaction

10 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta transferred 134,247 Public Shares to the Botta 2015 Survivorship Trust to which Nicholas A. Botta is a grantor.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Botta 2015 Survivorship Trust

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

134,247

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

134,247

NA

e)

Date of transaction

11 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: The Botta 2015 Survivorship Trust, to which Nicholas A. Botta is a grantor, transferred 134,247 Public Shares to JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB, LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

134,247

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

134,247

NA

e)

Date of transaction

11 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: The Botta 2015 Survivorship Trust, to which Nicholas A. Botta is a grantor, transferred 134,247 Public Shares to JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB, LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

134,247

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

134,247

NA

e)

Date of transaction

11 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager, transferred 134,247 Public Shares to JAEB PSH, LLC, of which JAEB, LLC is the sole member and to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB PSH, LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NA

134,247

d)

Aggregate information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

134,247

NA

e)

Date of transaction

11 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: JAEB, LLC, to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager, transferred 134,247 Public Shares to JAEB PSH, LLC, of which JAEB, LLC is the sole member and to which Nicholas A. Botta serves as manager.

 

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005470/en/

Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees / Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, Media-PershingSquareHoldings@camarco.co.uk

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Persh­­ing S­­quare­­ Hold­­ings

