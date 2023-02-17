AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 February 2023 to 16 February 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/02/2023

FR0013230612

1,267

25.8414

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

1,267

25.8414

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005291/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Inflationsdaten aus den USA

    US-Produzentenpreise steigen deutlicher als erwartet

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. DAX Chartanalyse

    Käufer im Karnevalsmodus

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. US-Einzelhandelsdaten steigen überraschend stark

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden