Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 February 2023 to 16 February 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/02/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,267
|
25.8414
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,267
|
25.8414
|
Tikehau Capital