Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 March to 03 March 2023
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 March to 03 March 2023
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
| Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|01/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
96.4905
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|02/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
95.5361
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|03/03/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
98.9615
|XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
21,000
|
96.9960
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005461/en/
Arkema