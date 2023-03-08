AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 March to 03 March 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 March to 03 March 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/03/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

96.4905

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/03/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

95.5361

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/03/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

98.9615

XPAR

TOTAL

21,000

96.9960

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005461/en/

Arkema

