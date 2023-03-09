Atlante and To Dream: more than 130 fast and ultra-fast charging points for Turin's innovative urban district

Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, becomes the exclusive partner for the electrification of Turin's To Dream, the most significant redevelopment project in the entire Piedmont region: an innovative urban district representing the latest integration between shopping, entertainment, culture, sports, services, offices, and hospitality. Welcoming the first customers on the inauguration day will be Atlante's quick, fast and ultra-fast charging points up to 300kW, ready to offer the best charging experience in the Turin area.

Promoted by the real estate company Romania Sviluppo and signed by the architects of Lombardini22, To Dream was born out of the redevelopment of Turin's former Michelin industrial area to become the city's most prominent hub of attraction: from business travelers to families, via tourists and design lovers, with a world-class concept. This brand-new urban district will cover an area of 270,000 square meters, including green spaces, design boutiques, international restaurants, an event arena, movie theaters, gyms, and even a 4-star hotel facility.

Located in Turin's high-traffic and strategic area, To Dream is in a critical location, at the exit of the A4 Turin-Venice highway, one of the most important routes for Italian mobility as an essential link to France via the Frejus tunnel. Furthermore, a hub that intercepts all charging needs, from destination charging to ultra-fast, is an added value for both To Dream and travelers to Milan or France who can enjoy services while charging their vehicles.

With its traffic-intensive location, 4,000 parking slots, and the use of photovoltaic panels that will generate energy one and a half times more than the needs of the entire complex, To Dream represents an icon for Atlante's network, with more than 130 fast and ultra-fast charging points powered by 100% clean energy directly generated in the same location.

Atlante will install in both indoor and outdoor parkings fastcharging stations of up to 300kW suitable for all types of electric vehicles. The charging hub will be managed by Atlante's proprietary energy management system, which provides the best charging service through the perfect balance between solar energy and grid power, allowing the possibility of integrating with storage systems.

"These 130 charging points at To Dream represent an important acceleration in the electrification of one of Italy's largest highway junctions, at the center of the route between Milan, Turin, and France. We are proud to build it at an iconic commercial hub, the largest urban redevelopment project in the entire Piedmont region, and to power it entirely with clean energy produced directly on site," commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies. For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005719/en/

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, media.relations@nhoa.energy