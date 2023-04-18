Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 10 April to 14 April 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 April to 14 April 2023
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/10/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
-
|
-
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/11/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
89.6518
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/12/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
89.3175
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/13/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
89.1889
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/14/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
1,000
|
89.5072
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
22,000
|
89.3916
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
