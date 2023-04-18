AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 10 April to 14 April 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 April to 14 April 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/10/2023

FR0010313833

-

-

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/11/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

89.6518

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/12/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

89.3175

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/13/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

89.1889

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/14/2023

FR0010313833

1,000

89.5072

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

22,000

89.3916

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005761/en/

Arkema

