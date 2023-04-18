Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 10 April to 14 April 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 April to 14 April 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/10/2023 FR0010313833 - - XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/11/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 89.6518 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/12/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 89.3175 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/13/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 89.1889 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/14/2023 FR0010313833 1,000 89.5072 XPAR TOTAL 22,000 89.3916

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005761/en/

Arkema