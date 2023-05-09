AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 May to 05 May 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 May to 05 May 2023.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/05/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

89,1509

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/05/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

88,2344

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/05/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

86,3808

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

05/05/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

86,3659

XPAR

TOTAL

28 000

87,5330

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006000/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

BASF - die Lieblingsaktie der Deutschen

Werbung
· Uhr · DEKA
BASF - die Lieblingsaktie der Deutschen
Nach den Zahlen

Fresenius springen hoch - FMC fest nach Quartalszahlen

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Fresenius springen hoch - FMC fest nach Quartalszahlen

Cannabis-Aktien: 2 indirekte Profiteure der Cannabis-Legalisierung

 · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Cannabis-Aktien: 2 indirekte Profiteure der Cannabis-Legalisierung

Ist die BASF-Aktie noch eine Millionärsaktie?

 · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Ist die BASF-Aktie noch eine Millionärsaktie?

ROUNDUP/Weiter Druck auf Düngerpreise: K+S senkt Jahresausblick

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit

    Daimler Truck | PayPal | Palantir geht durch die Decke

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Quartalszahlen Q1/23

    PayPal: Umsatz und Gewinn besser als erwartet

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Vormittagsverluste wieder wettgemacht - Fresenius-Aktie legt 8 Prozent zu

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden