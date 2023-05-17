Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG):

AppBlogHilfe
Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG


Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Research Comment
Letzte Ratingänderung: 
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers

Stable sales with lower earnings. Refocusing of the investment portfolio
could lead to near-term exits.
 
Advanced Blockchain's preliminary figures for 2022 show that the company
was able to maintain a relatively stable revenue figure despite the
challenging crypto market conditions. Sales for the year stood at 17.7m EUR,
only slightly lower than the previous year's 17.98m EUR. However, the company
did see a significant decrease in EBITDA and EBIT, which can be attributed
to the turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets. EBITDA for the year was more
than 580k EUR, down from 6.3m EUR in the previous year, while EBIT was more
than 560k EUR, down from 6.2m EUR in the previous year.
 
In addition to Advanced Blockchain's preliminary figures for 2022, the
management team plans to refocus the investment portfolio. This move is
aimed at improving the company's margins and enhancing its growth
prospects. This is a positive development that could potentially boost the
company's financial performance.
 
In light of changing market conditions, Advanced Blockchain has made a
significant adjustment to its strategy. In the previous year, the company
focused on developing interesting technologies in ventures, with the aim of
finding partners or customers to spin off these projects. Such as Centauri
the first IBC transfer protocol which already enables users to transfer
assets between Polkadot and Kusama ( https://app.trustless.zone/ ).Centauri
was built by the Composable Finance team and is an extension of the IBC
protocol that will facilitate trustless cross-ecosystem communication among
various blockchains, including Polkadot, Kusama, Ethereum, NEAR, and Cosmos
(see also: https://docs.composable.finance/products/centauri-overview/ ).
 
As a result, Advanced Blockchain has sharpened its strategic focus of new
ventures limiting own contributions to key areas of expertise and reduce
the exposure to stand-alone projects. Leveraging its key expertise and the
comprehensive network of co-investors to support existing and selective
realize new ventures, seems a reasonable reaction on the current market
environment. This adjustment to a more a prudent and financially
disciplined approach will ensure that the top line result will again
provide more bottom-line profitability in the periods to come.
 
By prioritizing secured funding or cost coverage, Advanced Blockchain aims
to enhance its financial stability and maximize the potential returns on
its investments. This strategy adjustment demonstrates the company's
commitment to maintaining a strong financial position while pursuing new
opportunities in the blockchain industry.
 
Additionally, Advanced Blockchain recently announced the appointment of
Sebastian Markowsky as Adviser and Venture Partner to support the
management identifying new growth areas and the overall development of the
Company. Markowsky is an experienced investment banker and skilled
dealmaker in the fintech industry, with a proven track-record of advising
top fintech and software companies on securing global deals. His expertise
lies in digital assets, blockchain, decentralized business models, and
cutting-edge technology.
 
Advanced Blockchain, has also recently announced its latest product
innovation: AB Capital AI. This revolutionary product is a data aggregator
that employs state-of-the-art AI technology to deliver automated token
selection and research. AB Capital AI will primarily cater to institutional
investors and encompass an extensive array of crypto sectors, including but
not limited to DeFi, Gaming, NFTs, and DAOs. This is the first of some
initiatives to be announced under the recently initiated advisory support
of Sebastian Markowsky.
 
We expect the audited, consolidated full-year report for 2022 to be
released at this quarter (Q2 2023). Based on the full-year report we will
reevaluate our valuation on Advanced Blockchain AG.

GBC AG
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
