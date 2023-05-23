Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 15 May to 19 May 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 May to 19 May 2023.
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the
|
|
Financial instrument
|
|
Total daily volume
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
15/05/2023
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
6 923
|
|
85,4427
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
16/05/2023
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7 000
|
|
84,8860
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
17/05/2023
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7 000
|
|
84,6260
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
18/05/2023
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7 000
|
|
86,8843
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
19/05/2023
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
7 000
|
|
87,8004
|
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
|
34 923
|
|
85,9289
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
