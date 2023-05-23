AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 15 May to 19 May 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 May to 19 May 2023.

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

15/05/2023

 

FR0010313833

 

6 923

 

85,4427

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

16/05/2023

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

84,8860

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

17/05/2023

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

84,6260

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

18/05/2023

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

86,8843

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

19/05/2023

 

FR0010313833

 

7 000

 

87,8004

 

XPAR

     

TOTAL

 

34 923

 

85,9289

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005663/en/

Arkema

