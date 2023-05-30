AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 May to 26 May 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 May to 26 May 2023.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily

acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

22/05/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

87,1646

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

23/05/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

87,4740

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

24/05/2023

FR0010313833

1 077

86,2918

XPAR

TOTAL

15 077

87,2459

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005423/en/

Arkema

