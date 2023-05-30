Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 22 May to 26 May 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 May to 26 May 2023.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 87,1646 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 87,4740 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/05/2023 FR0010313833 1 077 86,2918 XPAR TOTAL 15 077 87,2459

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005423/en/

Arkema