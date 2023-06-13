ORPEA: In-person Meetings for Shareholders and Convertible Bondholders on 28 June 2023

End of Remote Voting Period for All Classes of Affected Parties on 27 June 2023

Regulatory News:

On 12 June 2023 (link), ORPEA (Paris:ORP) announced the decision of the court-appointed administrators in the context of the accelerated safeguard procedure, Maître Hélène Bourbouloux and Maître Thibaut Martinat, to extend the remote voting period for the affected party classes concerned and to postpone the meetings initially scheduled for 16 June 2023.

The court-appointed administrators having today informed the Company of their decision, ORPEA is in a position to confirm:

- The extension of the remote voting period on the accelerated safeguard plan (plan de sauvegarde accélérée), for all classes of affected parties, until 27 June 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (noon, Paris time) and, in the case of the class of shareholders, at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) ; - The setting of the date of the meetings to be held in person, including the class of shareholders meeting in classes of affected parties, at 28 June 2023 (instead of 16 June 2023).

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year. https://www.orpea-group.com/enORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

