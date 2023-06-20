Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 June to 16 June 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 June to 16 June 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
6/12/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
1 000
|
83,7318
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
1 000
|
83,7318
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620718400/en/
Arkema