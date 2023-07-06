AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Veolia Environnement: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital

Business Wire · Uhr

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of
 shares forming the
share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

June 30, 2023

 

715,383,875

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 732,937,630

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 720,533,532

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of June 30, 2023 (17,553,755 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2023 (12,404,098 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of June 30, 2023).

Veolia Environnement
Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of ¬3,576,919,375
403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706058553/en/

Veolia Environnement

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Veoli­­a Env­­ironn­­ement­­

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy kontert Erholung - Nächste Analysten-Abstufung

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

IPO: Thyssenkrupp Nucera legt Preis auf 20,00 Euro je Aktie fest

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

RWE - Das große Warten

 · Uhr · GodmodeTrader
RWE - Das große Warten

Aktuelles Stimmungsbarometer für Encavis

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse

Grüne Revolution: Nachhaltige Aktien mit Potenzial!

 · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Grüne Revolution: Nachhaltige Aktien mit Potenzial!
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. onvista Mahlzeit

    Mercedes | Grenke | Kommt der Immobilien-Crash?

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Fed-Sitzungsprotokoll vom 14. Juni (Meetings)

    Fast alle Fed-Mitglieder erwarten weitere Zinserhöhungen

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista-Börsenfuchs

    Dividendenstrategie: Sichere Anker bei rauer See

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden