Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 July to 07 July 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 July to 07 July 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/3/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 87,3491 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/4/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 87,4221 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/5/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 86,5004 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/6/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 86,0246 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/7/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 88,1292 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 87,0851

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711396756/en/

Arkema