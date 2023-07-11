AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 July to 07 July 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 July to 07 July 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/3/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

87,3491

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/4/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

87,4221

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/5/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

86,5004

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/6/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

86,0246

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/7/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

88,1292

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

87,0851

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711396756/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Börse am Morgen

    Dax stabil – Ryanair glaubt nicht mehr an Deutschland – Deutsche Elektroindustrie schrumpft

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. EUR/USD Wochenausblick

    Bringen die US-Inflationsdaten Rückenwind für die Bullen?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista Mahlzeit

    Mutares | Nucera |Und ein neuer Kauf im Muster-Depot

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden