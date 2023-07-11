Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 03 July to 07 July 2023
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 July to 07 July 2023
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/3/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
87,3491
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/4/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
87,4221
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/5/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
86,5004
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/6/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
86,0246
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
7/7/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
88,1292
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
35 000
|
87,0851
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
