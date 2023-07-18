Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 July to 14 July 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 July to 14 July 2023.
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
10/07/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
88,3033
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
11/07/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
89,1889
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
12/07/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
1 000
|
90,7827
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
15 000
|
88,8819
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
