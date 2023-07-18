AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 July to 14 July 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 July to 14 July 2023.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

10/07/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

88,3033

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/07/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

89,1889

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/07/2023

FR0010313833

1 000

90,7827

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

15 000

88,8819

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

