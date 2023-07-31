EQS-PVR: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



31.07.2023 / 13:31 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: BASF SE Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38 PLZ: 67056 Ort: Ludwigshafen

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 25.07.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,34 % 4,61 % 4,95 % 892.522.164 letzte Mitteilung 0,13 % 4,93 % 5,06 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000BASF111 0 2.827.116 0 % 0,32 % US0552625057 0 175.899 0 % 0,02 % Summe 3.003.015 0,34 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen 1.216.112 0,14 % Nutzungsrecht Offen 429.793 0,05 % Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.959.100 0,22 % Call Option 20.12.2024 2.625.400 0,29 % Swap 07.07.2031 2.350.029 0,26 % Summe 8.580.434 0,96 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Future 17.12.2032 Bar 10.237.338 1,15 % Swap 25.07.2033 Bar 6.694.145 0,75 % Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 1.904.792 0,21 % Call Warrant 29.11.2032 Bar 1.307.129 0,15 % Put Option 18.12.2026 Physisch 5.452.200 0,61 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 6.823.823 0,76 % Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 140.386 0,02 % Summe 32.559.812 3,65 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International Bank % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments, Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Murray Street Corporation % % % Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % % Sphere Fund % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

27.07.2023

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

31.07.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

