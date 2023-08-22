PayRetailers Will Make a Splash at SBC Summit, iFX EXPO and SiGMA Europe

In the first half of 2023, PayRetailers actively engaged in global Fintech and financial service events, creating valuable connections that enable businesses across various industries to operate seamlessly and securely in Latin America.

With an ongoing commitment to bolster the digital payment ecosystem in Latin America, PayRetailers has charted its path for the rest of 2023, aiming to expand into new markets and offer tailored payment solutions to diverse businesses through continuous API enhancements.

PayRetailers, headquartered in Barcelona, will commence its European journey at the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, held from September 19th to 21st at Fira Montjuic. This event, dedicated to leaders in sports betting and iGaming, provides a platform for discussing the sector's future, sharing knowledge, and establishing connections. At booth PC410, PayRetailers will showcase its leadership in digital payments, offering diverse merchants a comprehensive payment experience in the region. Barcelona will become the epicenter for industry experts, fostering collaboration and growth in online payments.

Concurrently, from September 19th to 21st, the PayRetailers team will participate in iFX Expo 2023, hosted in Limassol, Cyprus. As Europe's largest B2B financial exhibition, this event serves as a networking hub for over 5,000 attendees, engaging in discussions on innovation and technology. The company's experts will be available at booth 55, City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.

As experts in facilitating the purchase and payment process, PayRetailers positions itself as an ally meeting the payment needs of merchants and Fintech companies. Offering a high-end solution suitable for Latin American growth, including over 250 alternative payment methods, secure local and international payments in various currencies, and global coverage. PayRetailers' scalable and reliable technology caters to the requirements of any business, delivering a complete payment experience.

To conclude the year on a high note, PayRetailers will attend SiGMA Europe in Malta from November 13th to 17th, booth B1005. With over 4,000 visitors expected, this event serves as a significant gathering point in the gaming industry, driving industry growth through the latest news, sector conferences, and casino and sports betting reviews.

PayRetailers' presence at these events is instrumental in shaping Latin America's gaming industry. Their comprehensive solution offers a tailored payment experience, preventing player abandonment. Their payment expertise focuses on localization, providing popular payment methods in local currencies, with features like fraud prevention, smart payment routing, PCI DSS-compliant tokenization, and automated recurring billing for security and efficiency.

These engagements underscore PayRetailers' commitment to drive e-commerce and gaming in Latin America, offering essential services for market expansion. Their versatile platform solidifies its role as a secure choice for online commerce growth. To explore PayRetailers' potential for your Latin American expansion, visit their website or connect during the events.

