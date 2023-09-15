ID Logistics: Financial Report H1 2023 Made Available

Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2023 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at :

NEXT RELEASE Revenues for 3rd quarter of 2023: October 24, 2023, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of ¬2.5 billion by 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites in 18 countries, representing more than 8 million m² of operated space in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees.

With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

