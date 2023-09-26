EQS-PVR: Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: EuroTeleSites AG

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018



26.09.2023 / 18:23 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 26.9.2023 Überblick ☐ Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt. 1. Emittent: EuroTeleSites AG 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges 3. Meldepflichtige Person

Syndikat (§ 133 Z 1 BörseG 2018) Vorname Name/Nachname Sitz Staat Österreichische Beteiligungs AG Vienna Austria América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Mexico City Mexico 4. Namen der Aktionäre: AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 22.9.2023 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung

85,37 %

0,00 %

85,37 %

166 125 000 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 % Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000ETS9 141 817 259 85,37 % Subsumme A 141 817 259 85,37 % B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1 B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2 8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: ☐ Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. ☒ Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. 2 Österreichische Beteiligungs AG 28,42 % 28,42 % 3 SERCOTEL, S.A. DE C.V. 1 4 AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V. 3 56,94 % 56,94 % 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ('AMX') and Österreichische Beteiligungs AG ('ÖBAG') are majority shareholders and syndicate partners within Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft ('Telekom Austria'). As part of a corporate strategy, AMX and ÖBAG have undertaken a spin-off of Telekom Austria's passive mobile communications infrastructure located in Austria as well as their indirect interests in companies situated in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Northern Macedonia and Serbia, which collectively hold towers and other associated passive mobile communications infrastructure (the 'Towers Infrastructure'). The outcome of this initiative is the creation of the consolidated holding entity (EuroTeleSites AG) carved out from within Telekom Austria by means of a spin-off (the 'Spin off'). As a part of this process, the shares representing the registered share capital of EuroTeleSite AG have been distributed to Telekom Austria's shareholders pro-rata to their shareholdings in Telekom Austria and have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange on 22.09.2023. Prior to the Spin off, AMX and ÖBAG agreed to enter into a shareholders' agreement with regard to EuroTeleSites AG that closely mirrors the existing shareholders' agreement that AMX and ÖBAG have in place for Telekom Austria. The purpose of this shareholders' agreement is to provide a structured framework to ensure AMX's sole control over EuroTeleSite AG and its subsidiaries, as well as to outline the corporate governance structure for the entire EuroTeleSite AG group and solidify ÖBAG's role as a core shareholder of EuroTeleSite AG. Vienna am 26.9.2023

26.09.2023 CET/CEST

