EQS-PVR: Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: EuroTeleSites AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

26.09.2023 / 18:23 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

 

 

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

 

Vienna,  26.9.2023

 

Überblick

Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

 

1. Emittent: EuroTeleSites AG

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges

3. Meldepflichtige Person
Syndikat (§ 133 Z 1 BörseG 2018)

Vorname Name/Nachname Sitz Staat
  Österreichische Beteiligungs AG Vienna Austria
  América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Mexico City Mexico

 

4. Namen der Aktionäre:  AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 22.9.2023

 

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

   
Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A)		 Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %		  
Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Situation am
Tag der Schwellenberührung		  
85,37 %		  
0,00 %		  
85,37 %		  
166 125 000
Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

 

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
AT000000ETS9   141 817 259   85,37 %
Subsumme A 141 817 259 85,37 %

 

 

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments
Verfalldatum
Ausübungsfrist		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können
Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
         
    Subsumme B.1    

 

 

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
           
      Subsumme B.2    

 

 

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

☐ Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in  Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene  Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%)
1 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.        
2 Österreichische Beteiligungs AG   28,42 %   28,42 %
3 SERCOTEL, S.A. DE C.V. 1      
4 AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V. 3 56,94 %   56,94 %
           

 

 

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ('AMX') and Österreichische Beteiligungs AG ('ÖBAG') are majority shareholders and syndicate partners within Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft ('Telekom Austria'). As part of a corporate strategy, AMX and ÖBAG have undertaken a spin-off of Telekom Austria's passive mobile communications infrastructure located in Austria as well as their indirect interests in companies situated in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Northern Macedonia and Serbia, which collectively hold towers and other associated passive mobile communications infrastructure (the 'Towers Infrastructure'). The outcome of this initiative is the creation of the consolidated holding entity (EuroTeleSites AG) carved out from within Telekom Austria by means of a spin-off (the 'Spin off'). As a part of this process, the shares representing the registered share capital of EuroTeleSite AG have been distributed to Telekom Austria's shareholders pro-rata to their shareholdings in Telekom Austria and have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange on 22.09.2023. Prior to the Spin off, AMX and ÖBAG agreed to enter into a shareholders' agreement with regard to EuroTeleSites AG that closely mirrors the existing shareholders' agreement that AMX and ÖBAG have in place for Telekom Austria. The purpose of this shareholders' agreement is to provide a structured framework to ensure AMX's sole control over EuroTeleSite AG and its subsidiaries, as well as to outline the corporate governance structure for the entire EuroTeleSite AG group and solidify ÖBAG's role as a core shareholder of EuroTeleSite AG.

 

 Vienna am 26.9.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


26.09.2023 CET/CEST

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Österreich
Internet: eurotelesites.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1734983  26.09.2023 CET/CEST

