EQS-PVR: Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: EuroTeleSites AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 26.9.2023
Überblick
☐ Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf
Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.
1. Emittent: EuroTeleSites AG
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges
3. Meldepflichtige Person
4. Namen der Aktionäre: AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 22.9.2023
6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
☐ Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.
☒ Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ('AMX') and Österreichische Beteiligungs AG ('ÖBAG') are majority shareholders and syndicate partners within Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft ('Telekom Austria'). As part of a corporate strategy, AMX and ÖBAG have undertaken a spin-off of Telekom Austria's passive mobile communications infrastructure located in Austria as well as their indirect interests in companies situated in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Northern Macedonia and Serbia, which collectively hold towers and other associated passive mobile communications infrastructure (the 'Towers Infrastructure'). The outcome of this initiative is the creation of the consolidated holding entity (EuroTeleSites AG) carved out from within Telekom Austria by means of a spin-off (the 'Spin off'). As a part of this process, the shares representing the registered share capital of EuroTeleSite AG have been distributed to Telekom Austria's shareholders pro-rata to their shareholdings in Telekom Austria and have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange on 22.09.2023. Prior to the Spin off, AMX and ÖBAG agreed to enter into a shareholders' agreement with regard to EuroTeleSites AG that closely mirrors the existing shareholders' agreement that AMX and ÖBAG have in place for Telekom Austria. The purpose of this shareholders' agreement is to provide a structured framework to ensure AMX's sole control over EuroTeleSite AG and its subsidiaries, as well as to outline the corporate governance structure for the entire EuroTeleSite AG group and solidify ÖBAG's role as a core shareholder of EuroTeleSite AG.
Vienna am 26.9.2023
26.09.2023 CET/CEST
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|EuroTeleSites AG
|Lassallestraße 9
|1020 Wien
|Österreich
|Internet:
|eurotelesites.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
1734983 26.09.2023 CET/CEST