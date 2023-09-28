Vinpai Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2023-2024
Regulatory News:
Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023-2024.
Indicative financial calendar:
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
October 5, 2023
|
2023 Half-Year Results
|
November 9, 2023
|
2023 Third Quarter Sales
|
January 25, 2024
|
2023 Annual Sales
|
April 4, 2024
|
2023 Annual Results
(*) : The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.
About Vinpai
Founded in 2011 by Cyrille Damany and Philippe Le Ray, Vinpai is an ingredien'tech specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of functional ingredients based on algae, plants, minerals and fibers, offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai provide supports to food, cosmetics and nutraceutical manufacturers, thanks to its cross-technology know-how, enabling them to upgrade the nutritional qualities of their end products. The combination and mixing of ingredients and food additives enable manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating on two sites, in Saint-Dolay (Morbihan) and near the harbour of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed over 3,500 formulations and has 39 employees. In 2022, the Company has recorded sales of ¬6.2 million, over half of which abroad, and is established in over 35 countries.
For further information: https://www.vinpai.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928271967/en/
Vinpai
Philippe Le Ray
Chief Executive Officer
investors@vinpai.com
NewCap
Théo Martin
Aurélie Manavarere
Investor Relations
vinpai@newcap.eu
T.: 01 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Mérigeau
Antoine Pacquier
Media Relations
vinpai@newcap.eu
T.: 01 44 71 94 98