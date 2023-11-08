AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares

held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

October 31, 2023

 

75,043,514

 

92,873,901

 

92,407,105

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108611585/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Quartalszahlen Daimler Truck
    Minus 27 Prozent: Auftragseingang eingebrochen – Markterwartungen verfehltgestern, 09:00 Uhr · onvista
  2. Quartalsbericht veröffentlicht
    Biontech-Aktie im Plus nach überraschendem Quartalsgewinn06. Nov. · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick
    Index dreht am Nachmittag ins Plus - Offerte für Telefonica Deutschlandgestern, 17:56 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden