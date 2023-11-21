Telegraph Media Group and The Spectator Sales Process Update

Further to the announcement on 20 October 2023, and following the adjournment of the BVI Commercial Court hearing on 20 November (Bank of Scotland PLC v Penultimate Investment Holdings Limited), the Boards of the parent companies of Telegraph Media Group Limited and The Spectator (1828) Limited announce that sales processes for each of the businesses shall be paused today until after the next court hearing scheduled for 4 December 2023.

FTI Consulting John Waples, Rob Mindell, Mitch Barltrop, Tom Hufton b.uk@fticonsulting.com+44 (0)20 3727 1000