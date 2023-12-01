AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Zextras Introduces Carbonio - A Private Digital Workplace

Business Wire · Uhr

Zextras, the leading email and collaboration solutions provider, introduced Carbonio - a private digital workplace for the public sector and regulated industries.

Carbonio emerges as an exceptional solution for the public sector, enabling them to implement an extensive digital workspace for their internal teams and stakeholders. Delivering a suite of features that are not only comprehensive but also fully customizable, from emails and calendars to video meetings and file storage, Carbonio allows for superior adaptation to any unique technical requirements or business objectives. It is equally enticing for regulated industries to enhance their operations by providing secure software solutions tailored to meet the distinct security needs of their country and respective states.

The platform is rooted in robust compliance with global data protection regulations, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This fosters a secure digital environment for users, ensuring their data is aptly guarded. This high-powered alignment with stringent regulations further positions Carbonio as a reliable choice for businesses aiming to future-proof their operations while adhering to international privacy standards.

Carbonio is a complete and private alternative to Microsoft 365. It offers all the features of Microsoft 365 but with the added security and privacy required by the public sector and regulated industries. Carbonio can be hosted either in the customer's own data center, ensuring that all data remains under the customer's control, or by a local Cloud Service Provider (CSP) or Managed Service Provider (MSP), offering a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that is fully compliant with local regulations.

"The public sector and regulated industries have been underserved in terms of privacy by the major providers of cloud-based productivity solutions," said Zextras CEO Paolo Storti. "Carbonio fills this gap by offering a complete and private alternative to Microsoft 365. We are excited to offer this solution to our customers."

Carbonio is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.zextras.com/carbonio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129823111/en/

Alberto Pittoni Sales Director +39 340 548 6681 Zextras www.zextras.com Sales@zextras.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
DIGIT­­AL HO­­LDING­­S INC­­.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Dax Tagesrückblick
Dax über 16.200 Punkte: Rally geht weiter – Markt rechnet mit Zinssenkunggestern, 18:14 Uhr · onvista
Dax über 16.200 Punkte: Rally geht weiter – Markt rechnet mit Zinssenkung
Börse am Morgen
Dax kurz über 16.200 Punkte – Markt rechnet mit Zinssenkungen – Deutsche Bank an Dax-Spitzegestern, 09:55 Uhr · onvista
Dax kurz über 16.200 Punkte – Markt rechnet mit Zinssenkungen – Deutsche Bank an Dax-Spitze
onvista Mahlzeit
Salesforce | Snowflake | Synopsys - was für ein Dauerläufergestern, 12:55 Uhr · onvista
Salesforce | Snowflake | Synopsys - was für ein Dauerläufer
Lebensversicherungen werden wieder interessanter
Altersvorsorge: Garantiezins könnte nach Jahrzehnten wieder steigengestern, 06:22 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Altersvorsorge: Garantiezins könnte nach Jahrzehnten wieder steigen
Dax Vorbörse
Dax vorbörslich nahe der 16.200 Punkte – Markt wartet auf US-Inflationsdatengestern, 08:29 Uhr · onvista
Dax vorbörslich nahe der 16.200 Punkte – Markt wartet auf US-Inflationsdaten
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. USA: Konsumausgaben steigen leicht - Inflation schwächt sich abgestern, 14:47 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick
    Dax über 16.200 Punkte: Rally geht weiter – Markt rechnet mit Zinssenkunggestern, 18:14 Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen
    Dax kurz über 16.200 Punkte – Markt rechnet mit Zinssenkungen – Deutsche Bank an Dax-Spitzegestern, 09:55 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden