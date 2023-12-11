MedinCell: Videoconference and Publication of Half-year Financial Results, Tuesday, December 19th, 2023

Regulatory News:

MedinCell, Euronext: MEDCL (Paris:MEDCL):

MedinCell will hold a videoconference on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 at 6:30 pm to present the half-year financial results (April 2023-September 2023) > To watch the meeting in French: https://www.medincell.com/fr/investisseurs/#events_ > To watch the meeting in English: https://www.medincell.com/en/investors/#events_

The company's management will answer shareholders' questions, which can be sent to communication@medincell.com, or asked live during the video conference.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine already known and used active ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY" (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq").

We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY" and SteadyTeq" are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

www.medincell.com

