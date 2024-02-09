Dataïads Expands European Ambitions with Strategic Appointment of Industry Veteran Benjamin Coiffé

Dataïads has taken a significant step in expanding its European presence by appointing Benjamin Coiffé as a Client Partner to spearhead growth in key regions like Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. Coiffé completed a team of international development and brings over 18 years of industry experience, having held positions at major firms such as Google and Triplelift, making him a valuable asset to Dataïads' team.

The company has shown impressive growth in the French market, securing 50 contracts within 18 months and raising 5M¬ in seed funding. Coiffé joins a robust international sales team serving the European market, he also focuses on international strategic sectors in France, including Luxury and Beauty & Health, to address challenges e-retailers face, like high bounce rates from AI-generated ads campaigns and suboptimal performance on Product Detail Pages (PDPs).

Dataïads aims to revolutionize the post-click experience with its SaaS platform, creating hyper-personalized landing pages that significantly boost conversion and reduce bounce rates. This approach has already demonstrated a 15% average uplift in Return On Ad Spend (ROAS), redefining digital advertising profitability standards.

Raphaël Grandemange, CEO of Dataïads, emphasized the pivotal moment for the company as it aims to transform digital advertising efficiency in Europe. He highlighted Coiffé's extensive knowledge of the tech landscape and business development expertise as key to driving Dataïads' expansion and impact across Europe.

Coiffé expressed enthusiasm for joining Dataïads, noting the company's potential to assist e-commerce companies in recovering value lost in advertising automation and leveraging Smart PDPs for scalability and performance. His appointment is expected to enhance Dataïads' capabilities and redefine the digital advertising landscape in Europe, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital realm.

About Dataïads

Dataïads, founded in September 2021 by Raphaël Grandemange, Benjamin Cozon, and Thibault de Broissia, offers a SaaS solution that utilizes AI-driven technology to create personalized to every marketing context E-commerce Landing Pages for advertising campaigns. This helps digital and marketing managers optimize their ROAS by approximately 15%, reducing bounce rates and increasing conversions. The company has supported over fifty clients across 17 international markets, including notable names like Decathlon, Group SEB, and LVMH. For more information, visit dataiads.io.

