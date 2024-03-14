AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
SEGRO plc (the Company): Dividend TIMETABLE

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (BOURSE:SGRO):

The 2023 Final Dividend of 19.1 pence per share will be payable as a Property Income Distribution (PID) on 3 May 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 March 2024. Accordingly, the shares traded ex-dividend as of this morning.

The timetable for payment of the 2023 Final Dividend, including the scrip option, is set out in full below (the dates below are final and have been updated since the Full Year Results published on 16 February 2024).

2023 Final Dividend ex-dividend date

14 March 2024

2023 Final Dividend record date

15 March 2024

2023 Final Dividend scrip dividend price announced

21 March 2024

Last date for scrip dividend elections

12 April 2024

2023 Final Dividend payment date

3 May 2024

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314007045/en/

Emma Jackman
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)1753 213 533

