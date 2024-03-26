Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Ka...

^ Original-Research: M1 Kliniken AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to M1 Kliniken AG Company Name: M1 Kliniken AG ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 26.03.2024 Target price: EUR18 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 13,20 auf EUR 18,00. Zusammenfassung: Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung für die M1 Kliniken AG (M1) und erhöhen unser Kursziel auf EUR18 (zuvor: EUR13,20). Unserer Ansicht nach sind die Wachstumsaussichten des Unternehmens hervorragend. M1 war ein Early-Mover im deutschen Lifestyle- und Beauty-Markt und schmiedete ein disruptives Netzwerk von Markenkliniken (JE23: 58 Standorte) für kosmetische Behandlungen, das sich mittlerweile über Kontinentaleuropa, Großbritannien und Australien erstreckt und auch Amerika im Visier hat. Die Expansion von M1 zieht nun das Interesse von Private Equity an. M1 hat erfahren, dass bei Transaktionen in der Schönheitsbranche Multiplikatoren von bis zu 30x EBITDA erzielt wurden. Die M1-Aktie ist seit der Ankündigung gestiegen, und wir gehen davon aus, dass die gute Geschäftsdynamik in diesem Jahr für weiteren Auftrieb sorgen wird. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 13.20 to EUR 18.00. Abstract: We reiterate our Buy rating on M1 Kliniken AG (M1) and raise our TP to EUR18 (old: EUR13.2). In our view, the company's growth prospects are excellent. M1 was an early mover in Germany's lifestyle and beauty market and forged a disruptive network of branded clinics (YE23: 58 locations) for cosmetic treatments that now spans continental Europe, the UK, and Australia with sights set on America. M1's expansion is now drawing private equity interest. M1 brass have been informed that transactions in the beauty sector have fetched multiples of up to 30x EBITDA. M1 shares caught a bid on the announcement, and we expect good business momentum this year to stoke further upside. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29251.pdf Contact for questions First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. °