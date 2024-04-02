AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

March 2024

 

 

 

76,670,861

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,670,861

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,894,985

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

February 2024

 

 

 

76,670,861

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,670,861

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,888,235

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402899289/en/

Gecina

Gecina

