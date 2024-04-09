Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 02 April to 05 April 2024
Arkema
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 April to 05 April 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/2/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
99,5235
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/3/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
3839
|
99,4480
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
4/5/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
99,9288
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17 839
|
99,6663
