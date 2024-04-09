AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 02 April to 05 April 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 April to 05 April 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/2/2024

FR0010313833

7000

99,5235

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/3/2024

FR0010313833

3839

99,4480

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

4/5/2024

FR0010313833

7000

99,9288

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17 839

99,6663

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409308522/en/

Arkema

