EQS-News: Einladung zur Hauptversammlung am 20. Juni 2024

A. Agenda for the AGM

Presentation of the management report of the Board of Directors, including the corporate governance report, and of the reports of the independent auditor (réviseur d’entreprises agréé) on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union, and on the Company’s annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with Luxembourg Generally Accepted Account Principle(s) (“GAAP”).

Approval of the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Approval of the Company’s annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Allocation of results and determination of the dividend in relation to the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Granting of discharge to each of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the exercise of their mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the fixed remuneration of the non-executive members of the Board of Directors for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024.

Confirmation of the mandate of Mrs. Soledad Luca de Tena in replacement of Mr. Romeo Kreinberg as non-executive director of the Company as of 25 October 2023 by way of co-optation.

Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the members of the Board of Directors in the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Reappointment of the independent auditor for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024.





B. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure

Available information and documentation



The following information is available until the ending of the AGM on the Company’s homepage (https://www.befesa.com/es/investors/general-meeting/) and at the Company’s registered office in Luxembourg as from the date of publication of this convening notice:

this convening notice for the AGM;

the documents to be submitted to the AGM;

a draft resolution or, where no resolution is proposed to be adopted, a comment from the Board of Directors, for each item on the proposed agenda of the AGM;

the biographical information of the candidate for the confirmation as member of the Board of Directors by way of co-optation; and

the Shareholder Participation Form (including the ballot paper to be used to vote by proxy voting representative or to vote by correspondence) as mentioned below, the Attestation Form (Record of Share Ownership) as mentioned below, the Data Protection Notice, and the aggregate number of shares and of voting rights as at the date hereof.

Quorum and majority requirements

Requirements for participating in the AGM and exercising voting rights

Registration procedure for voting and, if applicable, attending the AGM in person or by a proxyholder, and evidence of share ownership



(i) Shareholders who wish to participate and exercise their voting rights at the AGM in respect of the shares held by them at the Record Date shall, on or before the Record Date, submit a written declaration of their intention to participate at the AGM and shall exercise their voting rights in one of the following manners (the “Shareholder Participation Form”):