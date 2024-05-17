Yard Force Introduces New 20V Cordless Lawn Mower: A Powerful, Efficient and Versatile Solution for Easy Lawn Care

Yard Force, a leading manufacturer of high-quality garden tools, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product innovation, the Yard Force 20V Cordless Lawn Mower. Engineered for modern homeowners, this cutting-edge mower delivers power, efficiency and versatility for easy lawn care.

Meet the new model: the LM C37B. The Yard Force LM C37B stands out with its 37 cm cutting width, for effortlessly tackling larger lawns. Capable of mowing up to 450 square metres, it's perfect for medium to large gardens, allowing homeowners to maintain a well-tended garden with minimal effort.

Powered by a state-of-the-art brushless motor, the advanced technology of the LM C37B ensures exceptional performance and greater longevity, making it a dependable and durable addition to your garden tools.

One of the standout features of the Yard Force LM C37B is its powerful 20V 2.5Ah dual battery system. This guarantees ample power to finish the job, regardless of lawn size. The package also includes a 2A charger for quick recharging, so users can resume mowing without long waits.

The Yard Force LM C37B also offers great flexibility with a central cutting height adjustment ranging from 25 to 75 mm. Whether homeowners prefer a short, manicured lawn or a longer, more natural look, this mower adapts to their preference. The intuitive one-button height adjustment system makes it easy to switch grass lengths, tailoring the mowing process to the lawn's specific needs.

Users will also appreciate the mower's spacious 40L grass bag, which reduces the need for frequent emptying.

With the launch of the Yard Force LM C37B cordless lawn mower, Yard Force reaffirms its dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the needs of today's homeowners. The new Yard Force lawn mowers are now available online: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0D49G12B1

Yard Force is a leading manufacturer of high-quality garden tools. With a focus on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, Yard Force is dedicated to providing homeowners with the tools they need to maintain beautiful and healthy lawns and gardens. For more information, visit www.yardforce.eu.

