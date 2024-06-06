AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG (von East Value Resea...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG - from East Value Research GmbH



Classification of East Value Research GmbH to Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG


Company Name: Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG
ISIN: AT0000827209

Reason for the research: Update
from: 06.06.2024
Target price: EUR 1.58
Target price on sight of: 12-Monaten
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Adrian Kowollik

Despite strong Hotel business, where the average occupancy rate is
developing well, Warimpex' (WXF) Q1/24 results were weak. The reason was a
9.3% decline in the Investment properties segment, which we believe stemmed
from two factors that will likely persist in Q2-Q4 2024: 1. A weak rouble
FX rate, and 2. Increasing problems with Russian tenants such as Gazprom
that seek to reduce office space and rent. As we wrote in previous reports
on WXF, Russia - which still accounts for >60% of the company's total
turnover and 35% of its Gross Asset Value - is the biggest risk from
investors' perspective and the reason for the high discount to NAV. Based
on our lower estimates for 2024E-2026E and lower peer-group-based fair
value (EUR 1.44 vs. EUR 2.66 before), we have determined a new 12-months PT
(50% NNNAV that we have additionally discounted by 50% due to the exposure
to Russia, 50% peer group) for Warimpex of EUR 1.58 (previously: EUR 2.23).
 
In Q1/24, the main factors affecting Warimpex' results included:  1. Higher
occupancy rates in the Hotels segment 2. Weaker Russian rouble 3. Higher
operating costs and 4. Provisions for trade receivables, in our view
relating to Russian clients. Total turnover equalled EUR 12.1m (-6.3%
y-o-y) and EBITDA, EBIT and net income were 32.2%-161.3% below last year.
Like in Q1/23, there were no asset sales. At the end of March 2024, WXF had
net debt of EUR 212.5m (31/12/23: EUR 210.3m, 31/03/23: EUR 218.1m).
 
While the Chopin co-living/office building in Cracow and the MC55 in
Bialystok have already received the building permits, we still expect that
they will only be completed in 2027E as WXF makes the start of construction
dependent on market conditions. In April 2024, Warimpex received the BREEAM
certificate for the 4th building: the Red Tower in Lodz. This shows that
sustainability and conformity with EU Taxonomy are clearly in the
management's focus.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29983.pdf
For additional information visit our website
https://eastvalueresearch.com/.

Contact for questions
Adrian Kowollik
Email: ak@eastvalueresearch.com
Tel. +49 30 20609082

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
WARIMPEX FIN. & BET.
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Weitere Artikel
Neueste exklusive Artikel
Kolumne von Olaf Schlotmann
 Hierhin steuern die Renditen am Anleihemarkt langfristiggestern, 14:00 Uhr · onvista
Hierhin steuern die Renditen am Anleihemarkt langfristig
onvista Trading-Impuls
 Walt Disney ist ein Traum für antizyklische Anleger04. Juni · onvista
Walt Disney ist ein Traum für antizyklische Anleger
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
 Diese trendstarke Aktie liefert ein Kaufsignal01. Juni · onvista
Diese trendstarke Aktie liefert ein Kaufsignal
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden