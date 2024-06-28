AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Company Name: Einhell Germany AG
ISIN: DE0005654933

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Kaufen
Target price: Kaufen
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Mark Schüssler

Q2 prelims in line with expectations // FY24e guidance confirmed
 
Yesterday, Einhell released ad-hoc news revealing that sales between
January and May 2024 amounted to EUR 478.2m (+11.6% yoy). The company further
expects sales for H1'24 to be EUR 565m (+7.4% yoy; eNuW: EUR 562m) and EBT
margin to be 8.5% (-10bps yoy; eNuW: 8.3%). Therefore, Q2 results should be
in line with our expectations, showing healthy top and bottom line growth
versus Q2'23 and Q1'24.
 
Management expects Q2 sales to grow by 6.9% yoy to c. EUR 295m (eNuW: EUR
292m), likely driven by ongoing strong demand for the company's Power
X-Change products (Q1'24: 50% PXC share), particularly pronounced in DACH,
with PXC share up 13ppts to 62% in Q1'24. EBT likely increased by 4% yoy to
c. EUR 25m (eNuW: EUR 24.3m), implying the margin slightly dropping 0.1ppts yoy
to c. 8.6%, mainly due to operating leverage, offset by PPA effects with
regards to the acquisitions in Canada and Thailand.
 
While the gross margin will likely be on par with or slightly below last
year's figure due to easing but still noticeable cost inflation (eNuW: EUR
118m), personnel expenses should be elevated (eNuW: c. EUR 34m) as an
increased employee base in combination with the acquisitions in Thailand
and Vietnam weighed on operating profitability. Having said that, a H1'24
EBT margin of 8.5% still marks a considerable improvement to EBT margins
pre-Covid (+2.3ppts from 6.3%) and a decent inventory management (c. -18%
yoy to EUR 341m in Q1) should indicate fewer promotional activities going
forward.
 
With that, Einhell confirmed its FY24e guidance of 6% sales growth yoy to
around EUR 1,030m (eNuW: EUR 1,030m) and sees its EBT margin at the upper end
(8%) of the 7.5-8% guidance corridor (eNuW: 7.9%). In our view, this
continues to look achievable as the healthy sales growth and solid EBT
profitability in Q1 and Q2 should provide confidence, aided by a less
challenging H2'23 comparable base. The key margin drivers should be easing
freight costs and raw materials prices as well as longterm currency hedging
to avoid extreme fluctuations in purchase prices.
 
After two promising acquisitions in Thailand and Vietnam in 2023, a
potential US market entry should provide the company access to the largest
DIY market globally. Given that Einhell has a sound track record of
expanding internationally via M&A, rolling-out its leading Power X-Change
platform in this market should drive further market share gains. A key
beneficiary of the structural transition towards cordless power tools,
Einhell remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 227, based on DCF.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/30111.pdf
For additional information visit our website
www.nuways-ag.com/research.

